Trouble in the German team: Are two athletes out?

But first things first! Jean Paul Bredau, Manuel Sanders, Eileen Demes and Alica Schmidt failed to impress at the Olympics. They were eliminated in the preliminary round. "Not everything went so well in the run-up. That's why we didn't have the strength. Some decisions were made that weren't approved by everyone," said Bredau. With this statement, he was probably referring to the line-up of the relay team. Because his girlfriend Luna Bulmahn had not been given a place.