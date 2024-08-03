Dreimäderlhaus plans the harmonica world record

Own polka composed for the occasion

The world record attempt on Saturday, August 3, to have the most international musicians play together will also be recorded with a drone. Harmonica teacher Günther Pacher will set the tone. The Lungau native, who lives in Carinthia, trains children from all over the district and comes to Tamsweg and St. Michael twice a week. He has composed a world record polka especially for the harmonica meeting. "The special thing about the Styrian harmonica is the fixed tuning," says Pacher. It is no longer just folk music that is elicited from a Zugin, but also modern sounds.