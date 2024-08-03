International musicians
Dreimäderlhaus plans the harmonica world record
The municipality of St. Michael im Lungau will be the center of harmonica players for three days this weekend. The father of an enthusiastic "Zugin" family came up with the idea of an international meeting. His Facebook appeal mobilized musicians from eight nations. Now a world record attempt is also on the cards.
They are all three great musicians: mom Michaela Bayr has passed on her passion to her twins Lisa-Marie and Leonie (13). Normally, the Lungau three-wheeled house tends to play on a smaller scale. But this weekend, St. Michael will be a mecca for experts on the Zugin, Ziach or Steirische for three days.
The best part is playing together. We are delighted that so many different nations have registered.
Erwin Bayr, Organisator
Dad Erwin Bayr explains: "I came up with the idea spontaneously. My girls always train so diligently." He laughs and reveals that the noise level does increase when his ladies are training everywhere from the basement to the office and living room.
Spontaneous game with a record number of musicians
Bayr finally wrote on Facebook: "International meeting, who's in?" Within three weeks, he already had around 500 likes. More than a hundred musicians - from national champions to beginners - are registered. Participants are expected from Austria, Slovenia, South Tyrol, Belgium, Switzerland, Holland, Germany and Hungary.
Own polka composed for the occasion
The world record attempt on Saturday, August 3, to have the most international musicians play together will also be recorded with a drone. Harmonica teacher Günther Pacher will set the tone. The Lungau native, who lives in Carinthia, trains children from all over the district and comes to Tamsweg and St. Michael twice a week. He has composed a world record polka especially for the harmonica meeting. "The special thing about the Styrian harmonica is the fixed tuning," says Pacher. It is no longer just folk music that is elicited from a Zugin, but also modern sounds.
The world record attempt is also a first for harmonica teacher Pacher: "To have so many people play at once and without rehearsal is a challenge," he says. But the musician is sure that an interesting exchange awaits the Lungau Zugin players.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.