Forgery of documents?
Till Lindemann files charges against “Spiegel”
Rammstein singer Till Lindemann has filed a criminal complaint against Der Spiegel for falsification of documents and attempted trial fraud.
In an article entitled "Götterdämmerung" (Twilight of the Gods) in June 2023, "Der Spiegel" reported on allegations made by several women against Till Lindemann. The singer then took legal action against the magazine and other media, including the Süddeutsche Zeitung and Norddeutscher Rundfunk.
"Der Spiegel" was subsequently prohibited by the courts from raising the suspicion that Till Lindemann had drugged women or had them drugged with knock-out drops or drugs at concerts by the band Rammstein in order to enable him to perform sexual acts on the women.
However, this did not end the legal dispute. According to Lindemann's lawyers, there are considerable inconsistencies in the affidavits of the women quoted by "Der Spiegel".
Pages removed or replaced
According to the law firm Schertz Bergmann, individual pages of the women's sworn statements against Lindemann have been removed or replaced. There is a suspicion of falsification, which is why charges have been filed.
A press release from Thursday states: "Although this inconsistency had already been reprimanded at the oral hearing before the regional court on 25.08.2023, Der Spiegel only commented on this a week before the hearing in the appeal proceedings and submitted two previously unknown affidavits. Spiegel had to admit that the affidavits originally submitted were not from Zoe and Sophie W.. According to "Der Spiegel", different versions of the affidavits had been mixed up due to an oversight on the part of the company's own legal representative and its secretariat.
The different versions of "Zoe's" affidavit differed considerably, "particularly with regard to her recollection of the encounter with our client". Zoe's affidavit had the peculiarity that it began on the penultimate page with a sentence that was not continued on the next page.
Investigations discontinued
Since May 2023, several women had made allegations against Lindemann and described situations at parties in the band's environment, some of which they said they found frightening. Young women had been selected during concerts and asked if they wanted to come to the after-show party. According to some of the women, sexual acts also took place.
However, investigations against Lindemann were dropped last year as there were no criminal complaints from the injured parties.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
