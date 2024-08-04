Bundesliga ticker
Blau Weiß Linz against Austria from 5pm LIVE
Vienna's Austria are out to make amends after their early European Cup exit. The first Bundesliga match against Blau Weiß Linz offers an opportunity to do so. Kick-off is at 5pm, we will be reporting live (see ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Austria coach Stephan Helm struggled to explain the failure against Ilves Tampere in the Conference League qualifiers. The fact that Helm spoke of a "double burden" caused questioning faces. Last weekend, Austria played host to regional league side FC Pinzgau Saalfelden in the first round of the ÖFB Cup and led 4-0 after 40 minutes. The loss of strength should have been manageable.
Dragovic still missing
In Linz, the defense, which was full of holes against Ilves, should be more stable again, even if Aleksandar Dragovic, the new leader of the defense, is still missing. The veteran, who was signed at the start of the week, is still behind in training. "Of course you have to address things clearly, we simply have to do a better job in defense, there are no two opinions about that. On the other hand, we also know that our attacking players are always good for goals and assists when they have confidence," said Helm.
This offensive power should give Austria confidence. Maurice Malone and Nik Prelec, who were brought in during the summer, could prove to be the reinforcements they are looking for, while Abubakr Barry also performed strongly in midfield. Helm only wants to look forward with his team. "The players are now eager for the start of the Bundesliga, know how important the first games are and want to take the first points straight away," he said. They are well prepared for the blue and white. "Ultimately, however, it's essential that we do our homework."
Linz have yet to win against Austria since their promotion to the Bundesliga last year. Three defeats and a draw were on the books for Blau-Weiß at the end of last season. Gerald Scheiblehner nevertheless attracted attention at the Violets. However, he turned down the coaching job in Vienna.
"Had a good feeling"
"I had and still have a good feeling about the decision to stay with Blau-Weiß. I feel very comfortable there. We've really built something up and had success. The people in charge at Austria and I had a chat, they were very good discussions. However, some issues remained unresolved, which is why the transfer didn't happen in the end," explained Scheiblehner in retrospect.
Of the new signings made in the summer, defenders Martin Moormann and Anderson as well as winger Thomas Goiginger are likely to start against Austria. Scheiblehner expected a "tough game" against a team that belongs in the top six in terms of the squad. "They want and need to show a reaction after the European Cup exit. But we're only looking at ourselves. We have a very good feeling in the team," said Scheiblehner. "We all believe that we can win this game."
