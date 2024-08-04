Blau Weiß Linz against Austria from 5pm LIVE

Dragovic still missing

In Linz, the defense, which was full of holes against Ilves, should be more stable again, even if Aleksandar Dragovic, the new leader of the defense, is still missing. The veteran, who was signed at the start of the week, is still behind in training. "Of course you have to address things clearly, we simply have to do a better job in defense, there are no two opinions about that. On the other hand, we also know that our attacking players are always good for goals and assists when they have confidence," said Helm.