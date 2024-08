Storm hunters drive under the banner of science

While others run for the hills when the sky turns black and threatening mountains of clouds gather, they quickly head in the opposite direction: "storm chasers" - also known as thunderstorm hunters - drive as close as possible to the danger zone in specially equipped vehicles and report on what is happening. Known primarily from reports by tornado chasers in America, a scene has also been established in Austria - such as "Skywarn Austria", which has also been supplying exciting material and valuable data to media partners and weather services since 2005 - from images and films to the direction of movement and development of explosive thunderstorm cells.