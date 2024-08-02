Vorteilswelt
Systematically persecuted

Roma and Sinti now have their own day of remembrance

02.08.2024 14:56

The German government now wants to come to terms with an aspect of the Nazi era that is still often overlooked: the systematic persecution and murder of Roma and Sinti during the Holocaust. In future, August 2 will be declared a national day of remembrance.

This is made possible by a decision of the Council of Ministers. According to a press release on Friday, the government wants to promote remembrance work. On the night of August 2 to 3, 1944, the Nazi regime murdered over 3,000 Roma and Sinti in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, which is why August 2 has been considered a day of remembrance for 500,000 Holocaust victims of this ethnic group in Europe since 2015.

Kogler: "Victims not only forgotten, but continue to be ignored"
 "Even after liberation from the Nazi regime, this group of victims was not only forgotten, but continued to be ignored, discriminated against and pushed to the margins of society. This must stop," declared Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) in a press release. Integration Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP) saw this as an important step towards coming to terms with the past and a clear signal for the future. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) spoke of a mandate to "clearly and consistently oppose all beginnings of inhuman ideologies".

An essential part of social responsibility
In a statement on Friday, National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) also described the commemoration of the persecution and murder of hundreds of thousands of Roma and Sinti as an essential part of social responsibility. Parliament is aware of its historical responsibility and is taking measures such as erecting a memorial and maintaining graves for survivors using funds from the National Fund for Victims of National Socialism. According to Sobotka, there are also events in parliament that address the concerns of the ethnic groups.

In a statement, the SPÖ also emphasized the importance of combating discrimination at all levels. Foreign policy spokesperson Petra Bayr made positive mention of European programs and projects. According to Bayr, the history of the Roma and Sinti, for example, has been included in the curricula of the member states.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

