Roma and Sinti now have their own day of remembrance

Kogler: "Victims not only forgotten, but continue to be ignored"

"Even after liberation from the Nazi regime, this group of victims was not only forgotten, but continued to be ignored, discriminated against and pushed to the margins of society. This must stop," declared Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) in a press release. Integration Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP) saw this as an important step towards coming to terms with the past and a clear signal for the future. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) spoke of a mandate to "clearly and consistently oppose all beginnings of inhuman ideologies".