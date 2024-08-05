Take part & win
Make your summer unforgettable with Eskimo
Every summer has its own highlights and unforgettable moments and this summer you can experience a very special highlight with your friends. Together with the cult ice cream brand Eskimo, we from the "Krone" are giving away tickets for the exclusive Eskimo Summer Bucket List Event on August 21 at the New Danube.
Summer is just around the corner and everyone has one: Your own bucket list! It contains all the things you absolutely want to experience this summer. For example, a wild night at the outdoor pool, rocking the hottest festival, spending the night in a tree house or wakeboarding on the Danube - and then partying into the sunset with your best friends. But then something always comes up and the summer is over and none of it has been done. That doesn't have to be the case! Together with the cult brand Eskimo, we invite you to the ultimate summer bucket list event on August 21.
Turn up the summer with Eskimo
On 21 August from 17:30, Eskimo, Austria's favorite ice cream brand, has rented the wakeboard lift on the New Danube and is hosting a summer event of superlatives. Take on the wakeboard challenge at the New Danube and get support from up to three friends.
Comedian and influencer Michael Buchinger, known for his social media and comedy programs, will also be on site to enrich the event and cross wakeboarding off his bucket list.
"Wakeboarding has been on my summer bucket list for many years and with Eskimo I will finally fulfill this summer wish. I'm already looking forward to cool laps and cool stunts in the wakeboard lift in Vienna and to lots of twinnis, jollys and cornettos before and after with the winners"
Michael Buchinger
Bild: Dominik Pichler
After you have mastered wakeboarding to the thunderous applause and cheers of your friends, you can celebrate into the sunset at the after-party with refreshing Eskimo ice cream, drinks and snacks.
Fun and action on the New Danube
Tickets for the event on August 21 are not for sale and only a few lucky people will be able to attend this exclusive event. The "Krone" is giving away five of the much sought-after tickets among all participants. The five lucky winners will then be able to go wakeboarding on the New Danube on August 21 between 19:00 and 20:00 and may each bring three companions to support them and join the party. Simply fill out the entry form below and with a little luck you will win. You can find more information about the event and a second chance to win at eskimo.at.
