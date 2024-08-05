Make your summer unforgettable with Eskimo

Fun and action on the New Danube

Tickets for the event on August 21 are not for sale and only a few lucky people will be able to attend this exclusive event. The "Krone" is giving away five of the much sought-after tickets among all participants. The five lucky winners will then be able to go wakeboarding on the New Danube on August 21 between 19:00 and 20:00 and may each bring three companions to support them and join the party. Simply fill out the entry form below and with a little luck you will win. You can find more information about the event and a second chance to win at eskimo.at.