“Government gravedigger of the SME sector”

The consequences are far-reaching, explains Zmuegg. "Ultimately, I assume that we will have double-digit unemployment in the first quarter of 2025 at the latest - precisely because there are these bankruptcies." Nothing can be glossed over here. According to Zmuegg, the forecast of 6,000 bankruptcies by the end of the year that has been announced to date will not be met, but far exceeded. "Because such special factors are not usually taken into account." Nevertheless, none of these bankruptcies will be necessary if the term of the loans is extended, according to the financial expert.