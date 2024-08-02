130 jobs cut
20 Depot stores to be closed in Austria
There will be considerable cuts at the Depot chain. Although the company filed for bankruptcy proceedings on Thursday and a rescue solution is planned, significantly fewer branches will continue to operate than previously assumed.
The owner of the German Depot parent company Gries Deco Company GmbH, Christian Gries, also wants to continue the chain in Austria. However, only 27 to 28 of the current 49 stores are to be continued.
Reduction of around 130 of the 349 employees
This depends not least on whether an agreement can be reached with the landlords, Gries said in a press release. The store closures are associated with a reduction of around 130 of the 349 employees, added Depot Managing Director Rainer Schrems. A social plan for the affected employees has not yet been drawn up.
The liabilities of the Austrian Depot Handels GmbH are estimated at 15.8 million euros. Gries Deco Company GmbH, the owner of the Austrian chain, filed for insolvency in mid-July and is currently undergoing insolvency protection proceedings.
Schrems was appointed by Gries as a reorganizer in the spring. He will no longer be on board for the rescue solution for the Deco chain. He assumes that the product range will be adjusted or streamlined in order to get the retail chain back into the black.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.