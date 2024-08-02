Vorteilswelt
130 jobs cut

20 Depot stores to be closed in Austria

Nachrichten
02.08.2024 12:07

There will be considerable cuts at the Depot chain. Although the company filed for bankruptcy proceedings on Thursday and a rescue solution is planned, significantly fewer branches will continue to operate than previously assumed.

The owner of the German Depot parent company Gries Deco Company GmbH, Christian Gries, also wants to continue the chain in Austria. However, only 27 to 28 of the current 49 stores are to be continued.

Reduction of around 130 of the 349 employees
This depends not least on whether an agreement can be reached with the landlords, Gries said in a press release. The store closures are associated with a reduction of around 130 of the 349 employees, added Depot Managing Director Rainer Schrems. A social plan for the affected employees has not yet been drawn up.

The liabilities of the Austrian Depot Handels GmbH are estimated at 15.8 million euros. Gries Deco Company GmbH, the owner of the Austrian chain, filed for insolvency in mid-July and is currently undergoing insolvency protection proceedings.

Schrems was appointed by Gries as a reorganizer in the spring. He will no longer be on board for the rescue solution for the Deco chain. He assumes that the product range will be adjusted or streamlined in order to get the retail chain back into the black.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

