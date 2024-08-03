Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Krone Plus Logo

Win with KronePLUS

VIP trip to the Kitzbühel music festival

Nachrichten
03.08.2024 19:00

Andreas Gabalier and Kitzbühel - a combination that is characterized by success. And it has been for ten years now! This anniversary will be celebrated this year at the Kitzbühel Music Festival - from August 15 to 17 - and with KronePLUS you can meet the folk rock'n'roller live. 

comment0 Kommentare

Preparations started months ago and the heads of everyone involved were spinning for a long time. Looking at the highlights of this weekend, it's clear that all the hard work has paid off. The party marathon kicks off with the legendary warm-up party in the center of Kitzbühel on Thursday, August 15.

(Bild: kitzmusik/Lobenwein)
(Bild: kitzmusik/Lobenwein)

On Friday evening, August 16, it's already down to business on the stage in the tennis stadium - with: The Boss Hoss, Torsteinn Einarsson, Mario Barth, Gregor Meyle and Sara De Blue. Gabalier acts as presenter and performs with the guests.

The spotlight will be on him alone on Saturday, August 17. As part of his "Dirndl-Wahnsinn geht weiter!" tour, the Styrian will not only rock the stage, but literally destroy it - with all his hits. "And anyone who knows me knows that we've got a few surprises planned again," Gabalier reveals.

Take part and win
With KronePLUS you have the chance to be there up close. We are giving away 1x2 VIP tickets for both festival days including overnight stays with breakfast from Friday to Sunday at the four-star Hotel Goldener Greif.

A double room for two people has already been reserved at the four-star Hotel Goldener Greif. (Bild: Hotel Goldener Greif)
A double room for two people has already been reserved at the four-star Hotel Goldener Greif.
(Bild: Hotel Goldener Greif)
(Bild: Goldener Greif)
(Bild: Goldener Greif)
(Bild: Hotel Goldener Greif)
(Bild: Hotel Goldener Greif)

In addition, the winners can look forward to an unforgettable meet & greet with Gabalier, including a selfie! Simply fill out the form below to take part in the prize draw! The closing date for entries is August 8, 09:00. 

No subscription yet? For only € 1.90 you get your chance to win and access to all Plus articles on krone.at!

Krone

Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit

Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf