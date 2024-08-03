Win with KronePLUS
VIP trip to the Kitzbühel music festival
Andreas Gabalier and Kitzbühel - a combination that is characterized by success. And it has been for ten years now! This anniversary will be celebrated this year at the Kitzbühel Music Festival - from August 15 to 17 - and with KronePLUS you can meet the folk rock'n'roller live.
Preparations started months ago and the heads of everyone involved were spinning for a long time. Looking at the highlights of this weekend, it's clear that all the hard work has paid off. The party marathon kicks off with the legendary warm-up party in the center of Kitzbühel on Thursday, August 15.
On Friday evening, August 16, it's already down to business on the stage in the tennis stadium - with: The Boss Hoss, Torsteinn Einarsson, Mario Barth, Gregor Meyle and Sara De Blue. Gabalier acts as presenter and performs with the guests.
The spotlight will be on him alone on Saturday, August 17. As part of his "Dirndl-Wahnsinn geht weiter!" tour, the Styrian will not only rock the stage, but literally destroy it - with all his hits. "And anyone who knows me knows that we've got a few surprises planned again," Gabalier reveals.
Take part and win
With KronePLUS you have the chance to be there up close. We are giving away 1x2 VIP tickets for both festival days including overnight stays with breakfast from Friday to Sunday at the four-star Hotel Goldener Greif.
In addition, the winners can look forward to an unforgettable meet & greet with Gabalier, including a selfie! Simply fill out the form below to take part in the prize draw! The closing date for entries is August 8, 09:00.
