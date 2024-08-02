Money worries
Tori Spelling: Saved by OnlyFans pictures?
Her multi-millionaire mother Candy Spelling has long since stopped supporting her financially. That's why Tori Spelling is already dreading having to pay university fees for her five children. Her way out: an OnlyFans account. "Star Trek" legend William Shatner is therefore shocked.
In her podcast "misSpelling", she lamented her suffering to her guest William Shatner and then revealed to the "Star Trek" star her idea of how she could raise enough money: "I guess I'll have to sign up for OnlyFans to cover all the college costs."
"A site for adults"
The former "Beverly Hills 90210" blonde then had to explain to the Hollywood oldie what the online platform is: "It's a site for adults. Women show themselves off on it, not sex workers, but something like that."
Shatner shocked
The 93-year-old interrupted her in a shocked voice: "Wait a minute. What does 'so similar' mean? Either you're a sex worker and you're showing everything you've got - or you're not. Or are subscribers not looking for sexual adventures on the platform?"
Spelling then had to admit that to him. Although she insisted that comedians or regular actresses also have an OnlyFans page "where they show stuff".
"Star Trek" legend advises donation website
Shatner interrupted her again: "What kind of stuff?" To which Spelling patiently continued: "As you can show yourself in a bikini or something equally revealing. And if your subscribers pay more, they can get a private snapshot of you showing them your bare chest or more."
To which Shatner summarized once again: "So you can see everything on OnlyFans! Wouldn't you rather start a donation website with the headline: I need money for my kids to go to college?"
The veteran actor had another suggestion for the celebrity mom, who has children Liam (17), Stella (16), Hattie (12), Finn (11) and Beau (7) with ex-husband Dean McDermott: "The kids should get a job to pay for their own college."
She then inquired whether Spelling's older children were good enough academically or athletically for a scholarship. Spelling had to answer in the negative: "They're not good at math, history or sports. The only thing they're good at is hanging around the house!"
Shatner joked: "Maybe that's exactly what they can get paid for!" To which Tori ended with a laugh, "Yeah right - we're back to OnlyFans now."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
