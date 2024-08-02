Interview with city councillor
Hanke: “I will not give up on the Lobau Tunnel”
City Councillor for Economic Affairs Peter Hanke on the big chunks in the budget, public transport construction sites, the Lobau Tunnel, concerns about young unemployed people and major film projects in the city.
At 20 billion euros, Vienna's budget this year is not for the faint-hearted," says Gerhard Koller from krone-tv, opening another episode of "Nachgefragt spezial" with City Councillor for Finance Peter Hanke. The majority of this will flow into the areas of public transport, health, education and the economy & jobs. The city councillor answers questions on these topics.
- Public transport: There are a lot of public transport construction sites in the summer, are there too many at once? Every construction site is a problem, but I ask for your understanding, this is the only way to provide a modern public transport network."
- Private transport: The city road is being built. Will the Lobau tunnel also be built as a result?
Hanke: "I will not give up on the Lobau Tunnel in my role as City Councillor for Economic Affairs. We need an alternative to the overloaded tangent. The expansion of infrastructure and jobs, which are important to me in my role, also depend on the tunnel."
- Health: Almost a third of the budget goes to the health sector. Despite this, there are complaints about long waiting times. Where is there room for improvement to ensure satisfaction?Hanke: "Vienna is a growing city and we are investing billions over the next few years. We have top-class medicine in Vienna, but the overall system needs to be modernized. The federal government also has a role to play here."
- Education: 7.5 billion euros are being invested in education and childcare. Despite this, we hear from teachers that it is hardly possible to teach any more. How do you manage to motivate people for the job?
Hanke: "You need passion for each of these jobs. The challenges have grown. We have understood the need to invest in the school sector and I support this."
- Economy & jobs: The unemployment rate has recently risen again.
Hanke: "We reached a peak in employment in July. We have to take care of the 18 to 25-year-olds, who worry me. We are trying to achieve faster graduation rates here with a new youth college."
- Film capital Vienna: Film studios are being developed in the port of Vienna. How is Vienna being received as a film capital?
Hanke: "We have a lot of inquiries, including major projects from streaming services such as Netflix. I'm not allowed to reveal details. "
Finally, we ask Hanke about the rumors surrounding Babler's replacement, but the city councilor remains silent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
