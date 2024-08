Hype about casual Turkey sports shooter in dad look

What is particularly striking is that, unlike many of his rivals, Dikec does without a lot of frills in his precision sport. No XXL headphones to protect against noise, no highly complex goggles for better vision. He is a shooter by nature and doesn't need a lot of equipment, Dikec told the Habertürk radio station. He is always conspicuous by his lack of equipment, he said. However, he has never had an audience as big as the one at the Summer Games in France.