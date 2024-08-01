Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sprint legend explains

Carl Lewis: “Noah Lyles is my number one!”

Nachrichten
01.08.2024 15:12

Carl Lewis, nine-time Olympic athletics champion, gave a short interview to the "Kronen Zeitung" in the Stade de France. For "King Carl", his US compatriot Noah Lyes is number one in the eagerly awaited 100 m sprint. "He is the world champion, he has to be beaten first."

comment0 Kommentare

The "Krone" reports from Paris

"Krone": What do you expect from the games?
Lewis: First of all, the fact that the spectators are back in the stands is great for the athletes. It gives them a huge boost.

The conditions for the athletes?
Great. Everything is excellent. I love the stadium, the track. The organization works very well.

Carl Lewis met for an interview with the "Krone". (Bild: Olaf Brockmann)
Carl Lewis met for an interview with the "Krone".
(Bild: Olaf Brockmann)

The ambience of these games?
Just great, great to be in such a wonderful city like Paris.

What do you expect from the 100m?
I don't make any concrete predictions, I've never done that before. But Noah Lyles is the world champion here, he has to be beaten first, Noah Lyles is my number one for the 100m.

Noah Lyles (Bild: AFP/2024 Getty Images)
Noah Lyles
(Bild: AFP/2024 Getty Images)

And apart from the sprint?
Of course I'm very interested in the long jump, it's like a love-hate relationship of mine. But I'm looking forward to all the competitions, there will be some really great performances.

How was the opening ceremony for you? You were a big part of it ...
Unique, fantastic, spectacular - like a Hollywood production!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf