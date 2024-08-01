Sprint legend explains
Carl Lewis: “Noah Lyles is my number one!”
Carl Lewis, nine-time Olympic athletics champion, gave a short interview to the "Kronen Zeitung" in the Stade de France. For "King Carl", his US compatriot Noah Lyes is number one in the eagerly awaited 100 m sprint. "He is the world champion, he has to be beaten first."
"Krone": What do you expect from the games?
Lewis: First of all, the fact that the spectators are back in the stands is great for the athletes. It gives them a huge boost.
The conditions for the athletes?
Great. Everything is excellent. I love the stadium, the track. The organization works very well.
The ambience of these games?
Just great, great to be in such a wonderful city like Paris.
What do you expect from the 100m?
I don't make any concrete predictions, I've never done that before. But Noah Lyles is the world champion here, he has to be beaten first, Noah Lyles is my number one for the 100m.
And apart from the sprint?
Of course I'm very interested in the long jump, it's like a love-hate relationship of mine. But I'm looking forward to all the competitions, there will be some really great performances.
How was the opening ceremony for you? You were a big part of it ...
Unique, fantastic, spectacular - like a Hollywood production!
