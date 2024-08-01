Mysterious development
Adriatic Sea off Croatia had only 19 degrees instead of 30
A massive drop in temperature in the Croatian Adriatic Sea is currently spoiling bathing fun. Instead of 30 degrees Celsius, the water was only a cool 19 degrees C. Experts are still puzzling over the cause.
The Croatian Adriatic is one of the most popular travel destinations on the Mediterranean, including among Austrians. Recently, temperatures have been record-breaking, with water temperatures of almost 30 degrees being reported off Dubrovnik - a record high. Last weekend, however, there was a sudden refreshment: according to the State Hydrometeorological Institute (DHMZ), 19.1 degrees Celsius was measured at seven o'clock on Friday morning.
When a somewhat stronger storm blows in summer, the phenomenon of upwelling occurs, in which the storm pushes the surface water towards the open sea.
Ruđer-Bošković-Forschungsinstitut
Now 23 degrees again
By eleven o'clock in the morning, the thermometer had risen to 19.6 degrees. According to media reports, this value was too cold for most bathers. Today, Thursday, the sea has reached a temperature of 23 degrees again.
But where did this unexpected drop in temperature come from? The national Ruđer-Bošković Research Institute believes that a storm could have influenced the surface temperature of the sea. "When a somewhat stronger storm blows in summer, the phenomenon of upwelling occurs, in which the storm pushes the surface water towards the open sea." The colder water rises from greater depths towards the coast.
Analysis and report announced
A storm was indeed registered. It could take several days for the sea to return to its normal temperature. The Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries in Split, on the other hand, stated that there is currently not much cold wind blowing off the Croatian coast. The DHMZ now wants to review the data. "Further analysis and a subsequent report on possible causes and confirmation of this phenomenon are expected."
