Quarter-finals: Polcanova against Meng, LIVE from 10 a.m.

ÖTTV Sports Director Stefan Fegerl was delighted: "I'm overwhelmed and proud. That was phenomenal tactically and mentally." Polcanova recognized that the quarter-finals were her best Olympic result. "I'm going to enjoy it for a few more hours," she said, thinking of the world number four Chen. "I've played her many times before and haven't had that many chances. Her game doesn't suit me." Against Szöcs, she had convinced herself that she was good. "It was key that I believed in myself. This is the Olympics, you fight for every point - and gemma."