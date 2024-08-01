Weis: “The last step still needs to be taken”

Luca Karl: Due to his physical condition (176 cm is rather small for a swimmer), it will be difficult for him in the pool in the long term. The 22-year-old has therefore realized that he needs to reorient himself. "The big goal for 2028 is to compete in open water. That's the big motivation to get up at six o'clock every day," says the determined "Charly", who also knows: "Unfortunately, even if you're very successful, you can't put enough money aside to live on for a long time. It doesn't make you a millionaire." Nevertheless, he lives for the dream of being there in Los Angeles. The third hope is currently in the host country.