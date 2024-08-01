View of Los Angeles
Weis: “The last step still needs to be taken”
The best swimmers in the world are currently competing at the Olympic Games in Paris. What is missing, however, is a Salzburg participant - and has been for many years. The "Krone" takes a look at the reasons and hopes for 2028.
It's been a long time! So it almost feels like a habit that no Salzburg swimmer is taking part in the Summer Olympics in Paris either. You have to look way back in the archives to find the last one to date. Patrick Schmollinger, a German competing for Salzburg, took part in Sydney in 2000. The last man from Salzburg was Reinhold Leitner in 1988 (still holds the national record for the 200 meter dolphin).
The reasons for the long absence are obvious. "I took over the state association from scratch twelve years ago," explains association president Clemens Weis. "We want to ensure that we have a stable number of four to five adult athletes." One problem, however, is the general conditions. Although training takes place in the Olympic Center in Rif, the pools are lagging behind. There are only two long lanes, whereas other centers have six or seven. "We don't have an Olympic pool, people are moving away," sighs Weis.
For the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, however, federation president Clemens Weis has high hopes of having one or even several of his athletes there: "We started out to qualify for the Olympics. We certainly have several chances in 2028."
He is referring to three hot prospects in particular.
Luka Mladenovic: The 20-year-old won junior gold in the 100-metre breaststroke in 2022 and is regarded as the biggest talent in domestic swimming. However, last season was an "epidemic year", as Weis aptly puts it. Mladenovic battled with several illnesses (including Pfeiffer's glandular fever) and injuries. "I can now train fully again, I've got my form back," says the goldfish with confidence for the tasks ahead.
Luca Karl: Due to his physical condition (176 cm is rather small for a swimmer), it will be difficult for him in the pool in the long term. The 22-year-old has therefore realized that he needs to reorient himself. "The big goal for 2028 is to compete in open water. That's the big motivation to get up at six o'clock every day," says the determined "Charly", who also knows: "Unfortunately, even if you're very successful, you can't put enough money aside to live on for a long time. It doesn't make you a millionaire." Nevertheless, he lives for the dream of being there in Los Angeles. The third hope is currently in the host country.
Anastasia Tichy: The Salzburg native has been attending college in the USA for a year and will be starting the new school year in the coming weeks. "Her basic skills in the 200-meter dolphin are very good. The Olympics is a very realistic goal," emphasizes the "Präse." Tichy himself also wants to go to Los Angeles: "To be there in 2028 is a dream!"
