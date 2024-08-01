Healing the open wounds of humanity with art

In "Die Gütigen", she invites visitors to a dinner at a historically charged location - and confronts them with the history of the place. In Graz, the play will be performed on the site of the Liebenau camp - the largest Nazi forced labor camp in the Styrian capital. "For the Graz version, we have incorporated the history of the camp into the play. But the sad thing is: the more often I adapt this production, the clearer it becomes that these places actually all have a very similar history," says Papakonstantinou.