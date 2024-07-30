Trump victory would put Europeans under pressure

Selensky asks NATO to intervene directly

In order to counter the constant threat of Russian aerial warfare, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently called on NATO to shoot down Russian missiles and drones directly over Ukraine at one of the meetings of the European political community in the UK, as the USA did, for example, during the Iranian air attack on Israel with over 300 missiles and drones in April this year. However, NATO has so far always ruled out direct intervention in order to avoid becoming a party to the war itself. However, the red lines have shifted further and further in the course of almost two and a half years of war. Almost 100 F-16 aircraft will soon be delivered. This was unthinkable at the beginning of the war.