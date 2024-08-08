Old town magic with 200 performances over two days

Klagenfurt entrepreneurs spoil their guests on Neuer Platz. "To the left and right of the 'Krone' stage, the four landlords will be serving schnitzel, bratwurst, cevapcici and pizza. This year, there will also be a fish cart with baked fish and fish sandwiches to satisfy your hunger. A Klagenfurt liqueur producer will be mixing cocktails with her distillates," reveals Raimund Plautz, who has been a town magistrate for twelve years and is responsible for gastronomy on Neuer Platz as a councillor.