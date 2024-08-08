Opening: Thursday
Old town magic with 200 performances over two days
On Thursday, August 8, the 28th Altstadtzauber will open in Klagenfurt. The city magistrates have organized almost 200 acts by musicians and small artists for 9 and 10 August. Donations will be collected at the flea market, which runs from Friday morning to Saturday afternoon.
At the opening today, Thursday (August 8), with a beer tapping on Neuer Platz (6.30 pm), the Ebersteiner Kirchtagsmusi will be playing, followed by "Die Kaiser".
On Friday and Saturday, visitors can find what they may never have been looking for at the flea market around the cathedral square, enjoy the music from the four main stages and be surprised by small artists at the eight other performance venues throughout the old town.
Hearty, sweet and simply good
Enjoy the music, marvel at the cabaret artists and walk through the charming alleyways and beautiful squares of the Renaissance city: Anyone who visits the Altstadtzauber also needs something good to eat. And the enchanted strollers will find this on every corner of the city.
Klagenfurt entrepreneurs spoil their guests on Neuer Platz. "To the left and right of the 'Krone' stage, the four landlords will be serving schnitzel, bratwurst, cevapcici and pizza. This year, there will also be a fish cart with baked fish and fish sandwiches to satisfy your hunger. A Klagenfurt liqueur producer will be mixing cocktails with her distillates," reveals Raimund Plautz, who has been a town magistrate for twelve years and is responsible for gastronomy on Neuer Platz as a councillor.
There will also be a café, sweet temptations from the patisserie and a stand with chips and langos for anyone who wants a snack typical of a big festival.
"In addition to this variety of businesses, there are also Carinthian winegrowers," says Plautz. Beer drinkers can look forward to the same price: a small beer costs 4.50 euros at the Altstadtzauber, a large beer 5.50 euros.
An early morning pint on Saturday for the first time
"This year we are organizing a morning pint at lunchtime for the first time on Saturday. The Hauskantn Trio will be playing on Neuer Platz", says Councillor Plautz.
