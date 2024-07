Profits to flow into customer satisfaction

The money required for this is to come from Gswb itself. "An important step in this direction would be for the owners, the city and state, to waive the profit distribution for the first time this year," says ÖVP parliamentary group chairman Wolfgang Mayer. According to information from "Krone", this profit waiver has already been agreed in advance with the provincial capital. At the general meeting, the actions of Peter Rassaerts, the outgoing managing director following the many inconsistencies, are to be approved.