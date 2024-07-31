Nothing further
Medical centers: Criticism of the state of Tyrol and ÖGK
There are to be 24 medical centers - so-called primary care units (PVE) - in Tyrol by 2030. Tyrol is still lagging behind. ÖGK Chairman Andreas Huss has therefore criticized the Medical Association. It sees failures on the part of the ÖGK, the Greens on the part of the provincial government.
300 primary care units are to be set up throughout Austria by 2030. These medical centers, in which other healthcare professions such as physiotherapists or nurses are also available for patients, are intended to ensure basic care for the population.
Many of our proposals - such as PVEs with two doctors - have not been accepted. We are still waiting for the ÖGK's draft contract for a pediatric PVE.
Stefan Kastner, Präsident der Ärztekammer
"Still waiting for a draft contract"
According to ÖGK, there are currently 79 primary care centers in Austria. Tyrol brings up the rear with only one facility in Innsbruck. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, ÖGK Chairman Andreas Huss blamed the Medical Association for the delays. Its president Stefan Kastner rejects this. "Many of our proposals - such as PVEs with two doctors - are not accepted. We are still waiting for the ÖGK's draft contract for a children's PVE," says Kastner, who sees failures on the part of the health insurance fund.
"Failed to collect funding in good time"
However, Kastner considers the basic idea - to promote cooperation between doctors - to be positive. LA Petra Wohlfahrtstätter (Greens) also welcomes the plans for more medical centers. The politician is convinced that this would also allow patient flows to be better managed.
For more medical centers, however, the state must also make more efforts. The state had failed to collect federal funding for this in good time. Wohlfahrtstätter advocates the rapid implementation of further PVEs.
