Medical centers: Criticism of the state of Tyrol and ÖGK

"Still waiting for a draft contract"

According to ÖGK, there are currently 79 primary care centers in Austria. Tyrol brings up the rear with only one facility in Innsbruck. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, ÖGK Chairman Andreas Huss blamed the Medical Association for the delays. Its president Stefan Kastner rejects this. "Many of our proposals - such as PVEs with two doctors - are not accepted. We are still waiting for the ÖGK's draft contract for a children's PVE," says Kastner, who sees failures on the part of the health insurance fund.