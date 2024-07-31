Business Casual
Mercedes CLE 300 Coupé: something real again
Coupés are a dime a dozen. At least cars that are called that by the manufacturer. However, most of them have four doors, which makes the term absurd. At Mercedes, the only real coupé is the cool and elegant CLE, whose appearance also fits with the more powerful four-cylinder engine.
So the CLE has to carry the coupé flag alone and uphold the tradition, now that even the GT is no longer a coupé. Hm, is this now the two-door version of the idea of a four-door coupé? Whichever way you look at it, less is more in this case. Fewer doors may be impractical, but they give the car that "I don't need it" or "I can afford it" aura. The lines are successful, but you shouldn't expect a classic coupé where you can lower the rear side windows and no B-pillar gets in the way. It doesn't help that they are tinted here.
Two become one
The CLE inherits the coupés of the C- and E-Class (also as a convertible) and, at 4.85 meters long, is somewhat closer to the E. The front with the plunging shark nose has a strong character, the hood is strongly contoured and even hints at a clamshell, the front has a strong character with a classy chrome clasp and star grille. Strong! At the rear, the Stuttgart designers have lost a bit of their charm, it has become a bit smooth. And the chrome trim doesn't point to a fat V8, but rather to the designers' lack of imagination. I wonder how long the bad habit of using dummy exhausts will last?
Butler rides along
When you get in, you are handed your seatbelt, so you don't have to contort yourself to buckle up. Otherwise, the Mercedes butler listens to your call, which works better than the touch elements on the steering wheel. Otherwise, the driver has to reach for the touchscreen himself; the central 11.9-inch touchscreen flows visually upwards from the center console, below which a damped sliding flap in piano lacquer plastic conceals a fairly spacious compartment, the two-part center armrest a larger one.
Everything is familiar from the C-Class. Only the magnificent air vents are classic. The speedometer is - as is now standard at Daimler - an attached display (12.3 inches). This can at least display round instruments (greetings to Munich: it can be so simple!). All in all, everything is very elegant and of high quality. Let's say: appropriate to the purchase price.
Where others have their windshield wiper lever, you select the gear in the CLE. Then you have peace of mind, because of course the nine-speed automatic is obligatory. But no, you really only have peace of mind when you have switched off the mandatory speed limit warning. This is exemplarily simple here: a long press on the mute button on the steering wheel is enough. However, you then have to play with the display for the lane departure warning system.
It can also keep in lane all by itself if you let it, and it can even change lanes at the touch of a blinker. However, it is so cautious that it often does not respond to the command (for example, because you are not far enough away from the vehicle you have just overtaken), and the lane change takes a paralyzingly long time.
Gliding and cruising
People like to think of a coupé as something sporty. The CLE 300 4matic is not really that, despite being lowered by 15 mm as standard and the optional adaptive suspension. It is more of a very speedy cruiser. With the optional rear-axle steering (up to 2.5 degrees), it is downright irritatingly agile, and although the 258 hp four-cylinder engine needs a little patience from a standstill despite the 23 hp E-assist, it leaves nothing to be desired in terms of acceleration. 6.2 seconds and 250 km/h can be described as absolutely superior. The two-liter engine also rarely has to make a noticeable effort, but usually keeps its composure.
This also applies to the fuel consumption: 7.7 l/100 km on average, which is quite acceptable with a weight of 1888 kg according to the type certificate.
Space there!
The big star on the radiator grille makes room in the fast lane, while the folding rear seat backrest makes room in the trunk. Even a 55-inch TV in its original packaging fits in there without any problems, although only 420 liters fit in as standard. This makes excellent use of the rear seats, which are typically neglected in coupés. In the front seats, on the other hand, you feel absolutely comfortable, the seats and seating position are just right.
Price issue
The CLE 200 is at the top of the price list at 63,750 euros, with the CLE 300 4matic in the middle at 75,750 euros. The test car comes to 102,000 euros with extras. More is more here - and you have to be able to afford it.
Driving citation
The Mercedes CLE 300 4matic is something like the lowest common denominator. It has to carry Daimler's coupé history into the future on its own. It succeeds in doing so with all its elegance, even if it lacks the really big charisma. But it would need corners and edges for this - not just at the rear, which would probably put off many customers. So it fits in perfectly with the business casual dress code.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.