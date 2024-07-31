Mercedes CLE 300 Coupé: something real again

So the CLE has to carry the coupé flag alone and uphold the tradition, now that even the GT is no longer a coupé. Hm, is this now the two-door version of the idea of a four-door coupé? Whichever way you look at it, less is more in this case. Fewer doors may be impractical, but they give the car that "I don't need it" or "I can afford it" aura. The lines are successful, but you shouldn't expect a classic coupé where you can lower the rear side windows and no B-pillar gets in the way. It doesn't help that they are tinted here.