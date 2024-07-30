Doping excitement around China’s swimming team!

Eating burgers contaminated with banned substance?

According to the New York Times, the incidents that have now come to light are the third case in which China's anti-doping organization has waived bans due to allegedly contaminated food. Tang Muhan, who won gold in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay in Tokyo and is nominated again for Paris, had eaten a burger in a Beijing restaurant that was probably contaminated with the banned substance metandienone.