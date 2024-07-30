Against the GAK in the Cup
Rush of fans? “We want to play in Reichenau”
Reichenau versus GAK: this is the clash in the second round of the ÖFB Cup at the end of August. The large crowd of supporters of the Styrian Bundesliga club caused concern for the Innsbruck regional league club.
A thousand fans accompanied GAK to the ÖFB Cup away match against Velden in Villach last Friday, where the Red Jackets only managed to prevail in a penalty shoot-out.
thousand. This figure has left the managers of the regional league club Reichenau with ashen faces. The Innsbruckers have drawn GAK as their ÖFB Cup second round opponents. A home game in the last week of August.
We assume that we will be playing in Reichenau.
Obmann Gernot Amoser
How many GAK fans will be traveling to Tirol?
With a thousand supporters from Graz, the pitch in Innsbruck's Reichenau would be bursting at the seams. There would never be official permission for that. "But we assume that we will play in the Reichenau," says chairman Gernot Amoser with conviction.
Additional stand will be erected
Because hardly a thousand fans are likely to make the long journey to Innsbruck. GAK insiders estimate that there will probably be a maximum of 400 fans. And the Tyroleans could certainly cope with that. An additional stand (already tried and tested) will be set up for the Supercup final against Olimpia Meran on August 24.
Reichenau wants to avoid the Tivoli Stadium alternative at all costs. For financial reasons (canteen!). And because the large stadium kills the atmosphere of 1500 spectators.
