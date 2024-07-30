"Can only go wrong"
Athletics: Criticism of new Olympic rules
There are second chances to advance in one sport or another, and since Paris, this has also been the case in athletics at the Olympic Games. When new rules are introduced, criticism is not far away.
Hope heats are held in the 200, 400, 800, 1,500 m, 100 m/110 m hurdles and 400 m hurdles. From Austria, Susanne Gogl-Walli, middle distance runner Raphael Pallitsch and hurdler Enzo Diessl are therefore involved in the stadium lap. Not everyone is happy about this.
I doubt whether this will make athletics more attractive for spectators"
For Hannes Gruber from the Austrian Athletics Federation, it is an attempt that may not have the desired effect. "The international federation is trying to install new things at every turn. I doubt whether this will make athletics more attractive for spectators," said the sports coordinator to APA. However, if the test run proves successful, the scheme will probably become a permanent fixture in the future.
Diessl is pleased to have the chance to take part in the hopeful run, as it means that he will at least have two assignments, said the Styrian. His preliminary heat will take place on Sunday (18 will progress directly), the hopeful heat on Tuesday next week (6 will advance), the semi-final of the top 24 on Wednesday and the final of the top eight on Thursday. "22 people are racing for the last six places. No matter how it goes, I have two chances. That's very cool."
The World Athletics Council agreed to the innovation a year ago and confirmed the repechage round. In the 110 m hurdles, the strain of an additional race is still limited, but over 1,500 m it's a different story. The runners would have to compete in one race each on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday - in the best-case scenario, however, because it would mean participation in the final.
"It can almost only go wrong"
"It can almost only go wrong. How is that supposed to work? My prediction is that nobody who makes it through to the semi-finals from the hopeful heats will reach the final. You're burnt out, you're empty. I would advise against doing it like that," said Pallitsch, who finished sixth at the European Championships, to APA. However, the competition rules have long since been approved. Now it's time to get to grips with them. "You can perform over this distance on two days, but not three days in a row."
And Pallitsch had the following to consider. "It could be that I see after five hundred meters in the preliminary run that I don't have the connection and then just turn off the engine. There would be no reason for me, for example, and to put it provocatively, to make an effort if I automatically have a second chance anyway. For the public, races like that would be madness."
Gogl-Walli would also have to run on three consecutive days, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, before having a day off before the final on Friday. The seventh-placed runner from Upper Austria should be able to advance directly to the semi-finals. "For the semi-final, I will certainly have to run at or below my best performance. I will attack from the start and concentrate primarily on my run in order to achieve a good time," she said.
