Premiere: The town magicians celebrate in the Drau town

The Bauerngman and the Stadtrichter are similar: both are men's clubs, both are associated with carnival - the Villach carnival has its origins in the Bauerngman, the Stadtrichter still invite people to the pointed Stadtgerücht every year - and both clubs are involved in charitable work - the Stadtrichter have collected and donated more than 1.2 million euros in 50 years. "We are brothers in spirit. And we want to intensify the friendship between the towns," says Noll happily.