Stay in the Bundesliga with new offensive power

Only a few people thought that the little brother of top dog LASK would achieve this: last season, Blau-Weiß Linz secured relegation against the WAC with just three rounds to go. The Linz team's unfortunate streak of starting the first five rounds with just one point and then going 13 games without a win between November and April was a thing of the past. But managing director Christoph Peschek, sporting director Christoph Schösswendter and coach Gerald Scheiblehner remained calm despite the pressure, stood in front of the team and were rewarded when important points were suddenly scored again and there was even speculation about the European Cup.