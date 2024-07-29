At adult level
First title for Tagger! Still only 340 € bonus
Lilli Tagger (16) celebrates her first adult triumph at ITF level at her second attempt in Viserba (Italy). Despite the high prize money, the prize money was manageable. Her participation in the doubles was even questionable at first. Now it's off to the European Team Championships in the Czech Republic.
Only 16 years old - but East Tyrolean tennis talent Lilli Tagger was already able to celebrate her first title on the adult ITF tour. In Viserba (It), the player from Lienz claimed the doubles title with Bertacchi (It). The duo prevailed in the final against Ibbou/Pace (Alg/It) only in the match tiebreak - 6:0, 2:6, 10:5. However, the unseeded, inexperienced duo - Lilli's Italian partner is also only 17 years old - only received €340 prize money each for winning the €15,000 tournament.
Surprisingly in the final once before
"Of course it's not the world, but Lilli really enjoyed herself in the doubles. It was a consolation for the early exit in the singles qualifiers," said her mother Sabine Tagger. Until then, it had even been questionable whether she would compete in the doubles. In the end, they won the title there at the second attempt. She had already surprisingly made it to the doubles final in Egypt in November 2023, but narrowly failed.
After a short stop in her home country, the 16-year-old, who lives in Milan, will continue on to Vienna on Tuesday. From there, she and two other Austrian girls will travel to the U16 European Team Championships in Ostrava (Czech Republic) for the ÖTV. Last year, Lilli took third place with the U14 team.
Learned a lot from her Wimbledon performance
For the player from Lienz, the highs continue this year. Before the tournament in Italy, she had finished the Junior Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon, where she also celebrated a victory in the doubles. Together with Basiletti (Italy), she made it to round 2 with a 10-5 win in the match tie-break.
US Open is the next big goal
Lilli will then head to Canada in mid-August to prepare for the US Open. As things stand at the moment - 58th in the junior rankings - she would probably be seeded in the main draw. "But we won't have the final list for another two weeks," says Lilli, who is in the best of hands. Alex Vittur, Jannik Sinner's manager, has also recently taken care of her agenda.
Lilli is currently growing and working extremely hard. The WTA Tour needs players like her who are so smart and good at tennis.
Francesca SCHIAVONE, Trainerin von Lilli Tagger
Her coach, former French Open winner Francesca Schiavone, was full of praise after the Wimbledon tournament: "Lilli is growing, she's working extremely hard, she listens. She will become a top player. A modest, disciplined, respectful person. The WTA Tour needs players like Lilli, who are so smart and good at tennis."
