Altenhuber/Tiefenthaler row into the semifinals

In the hope heat, in which the best three boats qualified for the semi-finals, Altenhuber/Tiefenthaler were only narrowly beaten by the Polish duo Martyna Radosz/Katarzyna Welna (7:16.26). In the preliminary heat on Sunday, the two Austrians finished fourth with a time of 7:24.14 minutes, missing out on a direct place in the semifinals but saving their strength in the face of strong competition.