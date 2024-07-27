American Football
Clear 62:23 of the Vikings in ELF against Prague Lions
Just like last year, the Vienna Vikings are marching towards a perfect first round in the European League of Football (ELF)!
The Viennese won their home game in Wiener Neustadt against the Prague Lions on Saturday in round 10 in front of almost 3,300 spectators by a clear 62:23 (35:16) and now have ten wins. For the Prague Lions, on the other hand, it was their ninth defeat and the Czechs have yet to record a win this year.
Holmes threw a total of seven touchdowns
The Vikings, who are already the winners of the Eastern Conference, were initially vulnerable. The visitors were 9:7 ahead after the first quarter. However, the offense of the 2022 ELF champions then turned up the heat, with quarterback Ben Holmes throwing a total of seven touchdowns to five different receivers. Noah Toure and Johannes Schütz each ran into the end zone twice.
Next Saturday, coach Chris Calaycay's team will play host to the Helvetic Mercenaries. Another home game in Wiener Neustadt against the Fehervar Enthroners (August 17) is scheduled at the end of the basic round. The two top teams in the ELF basic round go straight through to the semi-finals, and the Vikings have an excellent chance of getting one of these two tickets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB).