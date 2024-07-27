Embarrassing! Altach knocked out of the cup at Donaufeld

After the break, Standfest brought on Gebauer and Lukacevic for the ineffective Fridrikas and Bahloul. However, this did not have the desired effect and the Viennese had little trouble keeping the Vorarlberg Bundesliga side at bay. The Rheindörfler only had two chances after just over an hour through Santos and Fadinger, but the Viennese scored the decisive final goal in stoppage time. Overall, Altacher's performance in Vienna was anything but Bundesliga-worthy.