0:2 defeat
Embarrassing! Altach knocked out of the cup at Donaufeld
Bundesliga side Altach were dealt an ice-cold blow in the first round of the ÖFB Cup. After making it through to the quarter-finals last year, the Vorarlberg side were knocked out in the first round this time. Joachim Standfest's team went down to a 2-0 defeat at Ostliga side Donaufeld.
Hopes of a successful start to the season with a win in the ÖFB Cup first round match in Vienna-Donaufeld were dashed after just 13 minutes. Babic scored the first goal in an altogether uninspiring game after a poor defensive error.
Of the ten new signings, Standfest only included striker Lukas Fridrikas in the starting line-up, with Strunz and Helac as substitutes. The tendency to use the "old" line-up had consequences - negative ones. Donaufeld took the lead after 13 minutes following a defensive blunder. This was followed by a déjà vu of the previous season. Awkward attacks that all came to nothing. There were simply no real scoring opportunities, at least until half-time.
After the break, Standfest brought on Gebauer and Lukacevic for the ineffective Fridrikas and Bahloul. However, this did not have the desired effect and the Viennese had little trouble keeping the Vorarlberg Bundesliga side at bay. The Rheindörfler only had two chances after just over an hour through Santos and Fadinger, but the Viennese scored the decisive final goal in stoppage time. Overall, Altacher's performance in Vienna was anything but Bundesliga-worthy.
There are only a few days left for the coaching team, as such a poor performance must not be repeated in the Bundesliga opener against Tirol, otherwise there is likely to be trouble ahead.
