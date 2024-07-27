For a good cause
Schloss Fuschl has become a meeting place for billionaires
They are filthy rich, but they are also generous. The entrepreneurs of the "Passauer Runde" met on the fringes of the festival to donate to Salzburgers in need.
The sun is shining brightly, so the electric Ferrari is parked in the shade. The route continues on foot, past the hotel's own beach, before the guests of the "Passauer Runde" arrive on the lakeside terrace of the Rosewood Hotel Schloss Fuschl.
For the entrepreneurs, some of whom are worth billions, who gathered there on Saturday morning at the invitation of businesswoman Claudia Gugger-Bessinger for a charity reception, it is almost a normal part of the day. They know that they are privileged and that life can play out differently. And so they want to use their financial resources to help those who are less fortunate.
"When you're doing so well, you shouldn't just think about yourself," Marianne Wille, from the Dallmayr coffee dynasty, is convinced. The otherwise rather publicity-shy Aldi heiress Babette Albrecht is also of the opinion: "Cohesion unites our society."
Festival director Markus Hinterhäuser, who was also present, did so in his own way: In his speech, he emphasized the power of art as a unifying element of society.
The guests in attendance, including Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP), were delighted. They were also delighted with the five-figure donation sum that was raised. This will go to the Salzburger Laube association, which supports the professional and social integration of people with mental disabilities.
