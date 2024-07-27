Vorteilswelt
For a good cause

Schloss Fuschl has become a meeting place for billionaires

Nachrichten
27.07.2024 19:00

They are filthy rich, but they are also generous. The entrepreneurs of the "Passauer Runde" met on the fringes of the festival to donate to Salzburgers in need.

The sun is shining brightly, so the electric Ferrari is parked in the shade. The route continues on foot, past the hotel's own beach, before the guests of the "Passauer Runde" arrive on the lakeside terrace of the Rosewood Hotel Schloss Fuschl.

Host couple Claudia and Günther Gugger-Bessinger welcomed the guests in front of the castle. The "Passauer Runde" has now become an institution during the festival season. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Host couple Claudia and Günther Gugger-Bessinger welcomed the guests in front of the castle. The "Passauer Runde" has now become an institution during the festival season.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

For the entrepreneurs, some of whom are worth billions, who gathered there on Saturday morning at the invitation of businesswoman Claudia Gugger-Bessinger for a charity reception, it is almost a normal part of the day. They know that they are privileged and that life can play out differently. And so they want to use their financial resources to help those who are less fortunate.

Aldi heiress Babette Albrecht dropped by the Schloss Hotel Fuschl for a good cause. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Aldi heiress Babette Albrecht dropped by the Schloss Hotel Fuschl for a good cause.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

"When you're doing so well, you shouldn't just think about yourself," Marianne Wille, from the Dallmayr coffee dynasty, is convinced. The otherwise rather publicity-shy Aldi heiress Babette Albrecht is also of the opinion: "Cohesion unites our society."

The grande dame of car rental: Regine Sixt enjoyed the view of Lake Fuschl. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
The grande dame of car rental: Regine Sixt enjoyed the view of Lake Fuschl.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

Festival director Markus Hinterhäuser, who was also present, did so in his own way: In his speech, he emphasized the power of art as a unifying element of society.

The guests in attendance, including Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP), were delighted. They were also delighted with the five-figure donation sum that was raised. This will go to the Salzburger Laube association, which supports the professional and social integration of people with mental disabilities.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
