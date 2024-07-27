Cautionary forecast from urban researchers

The latest forecasts from Linz's urban research department are causing heads to spin. They predict that the provincial capital will grow from the current 212,000 to just under 223,000 people by 2041. The number of people of working age will remain almost the same at around 140,000. This is due to the fact that the over-65 age group in particular will grow from 39,000 to around 51,000 people.