Shortage of skilled workers
Cautionary forecast from urban researchers
Linz is already struggling with an acute shortage of skilled workers. This is unlikely to change in the next two decades. The provincial capital will continue to grow strongly in terms of population until 2041. However, the number of people of working age will remain almost unchanged at around 140,000.
The latest forecasts from Linz's urban research department are causing heads to spin. They predict that the provincial capital will grow from the current 212,000 to just under 223,000 people by 2041. The number of people of working age will remain almost the same at around 140,000. This is due to the fact that the over-65 age group in particular will grow from 39,000 to around 51,000 people.
Soon there will be a shortage of 40,000 skilled workers
The situation is similar in the greater Linz-Wels area - see chart below. In contrast, the demand for skilled workers is growing rapidly. There will already be a shortage of around 40,000 skilled workers in the greater Linz-Wels area by 2030.
"This challenge will worsen if nothing is done," warns Mayor Klaus Luger. Although the city is exhausting all possibilities, for example in the targeted acquisition of skilled workers from abroad, it is also heavily dependent on the federal and state governments.
There must be tax relief for pensioners who continue to work.
Klaus Luger, SPÖ-Bürgermeister
Luger is therefore proposing a combined model for recruiting workers from non-EU countries. There should be 50% employment with domestic employers for six months, with the remainder being federally funded AMS training measures. "The Red-White-Red Card should be opened up to all professions and realistic income levels should be set," says Luger.
Accelerate naturalization
There is an urgent need to speed up naturalization procedures for foreigners already living and integrated in Austria, as well as to facilitate family reunification. Full-time income should be given preferential tax treatment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.