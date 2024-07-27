Will there be a medal?
Olympics: Two perfect plans for a raid in Paris
Anna Kiesenhofer and Christina Schweinberger know how they can steal the show from the big favorites in the individual time trial today.
Anna Kiesenhofer still remembers exactly how she felt before the cycling road race in Tokyo: "I was sitting under a tree in the shade and felt very small. The other riders looked so much more professional, it totally intimidated me." But then she rode away from them all, taking historic gold.
In today's individual time trial in Paris, which runs over 32.4 kilometers from the Esplanade des Invalides to the finish at the Pont Alexandre III, Kiesenhofer has high hopes: "I had top preparation, the conditions are good."
She optimized her equipment in the wind tunnel in Silverstone, always kept a healthy training schedule and worked with a mental coach to push her limits: "Roughly speaking, it was about how I could hurt myself even more."
The course? "It's a privilege to ride in the heart of Paris. But I ignore the sights, I'm in a tunnel. A few fewer bends would be good, and I could do without the 300-metre-long cobblestone section." The mathematician has planned everything perfectly: "In the individual time trial, every kilometer counts. No matter where you lose a second, it's lost. You have to be focused right from the start." The only thing she can't influence is the weather. She doesn't like the fact that the forecast is 22 degrees and rain: "I love heat. I prefer 35 degrees and dry ground."
"Fair and fast"
Christina Schweinberger, who won bronze at the 2023 European Championships and World Championships against the clock, has also devised a perfect plan. After altitude training camps in Kühtai and La Plagne, she feels in excellent shape: "The top 5 would be mega. But the Olympics have their own laws, maybe I'll fall on the lucky side."
On the course, she says: "It's a pushy course, fortunately it's never steeply uphill. You can take most of the bends on a train. You have to watch out for potholes." Her conclusion: "A fair and fast course." On which Chloe Dygert (US), Ellen van Dijk (Hol) and Grace Brown (Aus) are favorites. But it is quite possible that the Austrians will steal the show and the medals with a raid ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.