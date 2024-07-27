Olympics: Two perfect plans for a raid in Paris

The course? "It's a privilege to ride in the heart of Paris. But I ignore the sights, I'm in a tunnel. A few fewer bends would be good, and I could do without the 300-metre-long cobblestone section." The mathematician has planned everything perfectly: "In the individual time trial, every kilometer counts. No matter where you lose a second, it's lost. You have to be focused right from the start." The only thing she can't influence is the weather. She doesn't like the fact that the forecast is 22 degrees and rain: "I love heat. I prefer 35 degrees and dry ground."