Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Transitforum proposal

Metered traffic lights at all Tyrolean border crossings

Nachrichten
27.07.2024 07:00

The Transit Forum now wants to put a stop to the increasingly frequent avalanche of traffic in Tyrol with concrete proposals: For example, metering traffic lights should be installed at all border entry points. 

comment0 Kommentare

"With its highway, expressway, federal, provincial and even municipal road network, Tyrol is where we have been warning about for decades. But the simple formula 'Unlimited valleys cannot tolerate unlimited traffic' has been politically overridden for years under the motto 'A little bit will still work'," says Transit Forum Chairman Fritz Gurgiser, analyzing the traffic situation in Tyrol. As reported, another weekend of heavy traffic jams is imminent due to the start of the vacations in two German federal states.

Zitat Icon

The various types of congestion are here today and cannot be solved tomorrow or the day after tomorrow - but today with the legal requirements.

Fritz Gurgiser, Obmann Transitforum Austria

Gurgiser calls for "the implementation of all the protective standards that have been created nationally and internationally over decades". In 2024, more technical and digital possibilities will be available than ever before, and these must be utilized. The specific proposals:

  1. Demand-based metering of traffic at all border entry points seven days a week
  2. Significantly reduce traffic lights for hourly entry, as hour-long traffic jams are currently still possible
  3. Rigorous monitoring of all exit bans and penalties for non-compliance
  4. Consistent expansion and monitoring of all alternative routes - for example via the Hahntennjoch, the Seefeld plateau and the Achental valley. 

High costs due to traffic jams 
"It will be essential to assess the high congestion costs faced by private and business residents so that it finally becomes clear what regional economic damage has been inflicted on this entire region for years. In accordance with the polluter pays principle, a way must then be found to either prevent this damage through suitable measures or to compensate the companies." The companies could not pass on congestion costs to anyone.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Neuner
Philipp Neuner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf