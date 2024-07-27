Capacities adjusted
Too little demand: Palfinger cuts production
Stock levels are high, but demand is weak - which means that Palfinger now has to react. The specialist for cranes, work platforms and lifting solutions is cutting back on production. The plant in Lengau (Upper Austria) is also affected by the measures.
"Exciting" and "mixed" - this is how Palfinger CEO Andreas Klauser describes the first half of the year, in which the specialist for cranes, work platforms and lifting solutions recorded a 3.3% drop in turnover to €1.175 billion and was able to increase the Group result to €68.3 million.
However, because demand in Scandinavia, Germany, France and China is weakening alongside the construction industry, meaning that stock levels are too high, the Salzburg-based company has hit the brakes and reduced production.
We are now also facing corresponding headwinds. The markets in Scandinavia, Germany and France are stagnating.
Andreas Klauser, Palfinger-AG-Chef
Bild: IV OÖ/Roland Pelzl
There seems to be no improvement in sight for the second half of the year either. "We will continue to adjust capacities," says CFO Felix Strohbichler. For the 1,175 employees at the plant in Lengau, this also means that the summer vacation will now last a week longer. "We have also not made certain additional appointments in order to get through the downturn as leanly as possible," says Klauser.
Flexibility is also key. Here, the Palfinger boss talks about employees working 80% and receiving 90% of their salary in return - in other words, internal short-time working.
"Don't wait until something big and bad happens"
Klauser emphasizes that the company is acting with foresight and trying to create stable conditions. "We're not waiting until something big and bad happens," says the manager from Molln, who emphasizes: "There are currently no plans for major staff cuts."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.