The paradoxical world of the Styrian star artist

Anything can be a sculpture

The "One Minute Sculptures" also make Wurm realize that you can make a sculpture out of anything: "Suddenly the world was like a big quarry," he once said. Since then, he has been chipping out one iconic work after another from this quarry: With his "Fat Cars" and "Fat Houses", he blows up the status symbols of the bourgeoisie to bursting point. He has single-family houses balancing on the edge of the roof of the mumok in Vienna, sails a bent boat onto the roof of a Viennese hotel, portrays himself as a "vinegar pickle" or wraps a government room in Graz Castle in a cozy "wall sweater".