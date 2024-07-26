Royal sports festival
These royals will grace the 2024 Olympic Games
The European monarchies are well represented at the Olympic Games in Paris. Queen Mary opened the Danish pavilion at the Maison du Danemark on the Champs-Elysées together with King Frederik. Princess Charlene and Prince Albert attended the IOC & Elysee Dinner at the Louvre. Who will reveal who else is there!
It's not just sportspeople, especially athletes, and politicians who are heading to the Parisian capital these days for the opening of the Olympic Games. The royal families also have numerous envoys on site.
Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark cut the ribbon at the opening of the Danish pavilion in Paris on Thursday in an extremely cheerful and summery mood. The Queen wore an extremely elegant and eye-catching red trouser suit with wide legs that matched the color of the ribbon.
Dinner at the Louvre
Former Olympic swimmer Charlène of Monaco attended the IOC & Elysee Dinner at the Louvre alongside her husband Prince Albert.
The royal couple posed in front of the famous museum with IOC President Thomas Bach and his wife Claudia.
King Felipe VI of Spain and his wife Queen Letizia are also in Paris to keep their fingers crossed for their country's participants. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde have traveled from Belgium.
The British Olympic participants met Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles III, at the British Embassy. The 73-year-old is taking part in selected events during the Olympic Games.
The Royal has only just recovered from a serious concussion caused by one of her horses in June.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.