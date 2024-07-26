Moussa Dembele awaits Lustenau today

Brenner with bad memories

The newly formed team from Lustenau go into the match as clear favorites. After the recent rather unsuccessful dress rehearsal against VfB Hohenems, coach Brenner wants to see a different face on the pitch today. Especially as the coach still has bad memories of his opponents from last year. The regional league runners-up picked up just one point against the Salzburg side, and VfB suffered a 1-0 defeat in Wals-Grünau. Understandably, the Lustenau coach wants to avoid a déjà vu. "We have to be wide awake from the very first minute. Because our goal is clearly to advance to the next round of the ÖFB Cup," says Brenner. Brenner will probably put his trust in the team that started at VfB.