Beginners on the decline
Austerity pen drawn: Will apprentices also be affected?
The crisis is causing many companies to cut jobs or at least stop taking on apprentices, the pressure to save money is great and the number of new apprentices is falling. How are Upper Austrian companies coping with the situation when it comes to filling apprenticeship positions? Are they also making savings?
Declining turnover, restructuring, uncertainty and insecurity are currently dominating the daily lives of many companies. As a result, cost-cutting measures are being implemented, costs are being reduced and jobs are being lost. Is this also having an impact on the number of apprentices on offer? The number of people starting an apprenticeship this year is lower than in 2023 - both nationwide and in Upper Austria.
The number of people starting an apprenticeship is currently lower nationwide than in 2023. There is a surplus of vacancies.
Eva-Maria Schupfer, Leiterin Abteilung Bildungspolitik Wirtschaftskammer OÖ
Plastics processor Greiner advertised 23 apprenticeships this year, which is fewer than in the previous year. "There were fewer in the commercial and IT areas in particular, due to organizational changes and a higher number of placements last year," says Sarah Mettner, Head of the training center in Kremsmünster.
KTM: 60 instead of 80 new apprentices
At motorcycle manufacturer KTM, only 60 apprentices will be starting this year instead of the previous 80. The reason given for the move is to provide the young people with more intensive support. The Mattighofen-based company received 930 applications.
Plant manufacturer Fill remains true to its policy and will fill 25 apprenticeships, as in the previous year. BMW Steyr is also taking on the same number as in 2023 - 36 positions are advertised. Continuity also counts at voestalpine: 180 apprentices are set to start their training in Linz this fall.
In 2023 we had 200 applications for 25 apprenticeships. Demand is also excellent this year.
Andreas Fill, Eigentümer Fill Anlagenbau in Gurten
XXXLutz: "Currently still around 200 vacancies"
Furniture retail giant XXXLutz from Wels wants to take on 650 apprentices across Austria this year. "Around 200 positions are currently still vacant," says spokesperson Thomas Saliger. Grocery discounter Hofer also still has vacancies.
Spar Upper Austria is planning to take on 150 new apprentices, Fronius 50. While FACC is taking on 12 apprentices this year, four fewer than in 2023, the Upper Austrian health holding company is taking on 30, which is two more.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
