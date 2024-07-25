Sudden cancellation
Graz triathlon falls through due to bike course
There was great anticipation in the endurance sports camp before the planned return of the Graz Triathlon, which was due to take place this year on August 25th around and in the provincial capital. Now the executive has thrown a spanner in the works of the major event.
Despite a concept and extensive documentation submitted, the provincial traffic authority has not issued a permit for the cycle route. The route, which would have led via Werndorf, Weitendorf, Premstätten, Lieboch, Hitzendorf, Gratwein and Peggau to the regional gymnastics center, was not feasible. According to the authorities, the necessary personnel costs were not commensurate with the event.
"In a round table recently convened by City Councillor Kurt Hohensinner, another attempt was made to find a consensus. Unfortunately, there was no willingness to hold such a competition with far more than 1000 triathletes. And it was also not possible for us to create the basis for such a 'hobby event' (original quote) here in Graz in the future," said the organizer, who wants to refund the money to the registered athletes. There are already calls online to cycle the route as a large group anyway - to get one over on the politicians, so to speak.
No comeback in sight
This means there will be no comeback for the triathlon in Graz, which last hosted an Ironman in 2021. After the cancellation of the Graz Old Town Cycling Criterium, the next blow for and in the "sports city of Graz".
