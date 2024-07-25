Experience Nick Carter live in the Simm City Vienna

Solo tour with a stop in Vienna

Nick Carter's solo career began in 2002 with the album "Now or Never", which immediately reached number 17 in the Billboard 200 charts and went gold in the USA, Japan and Canada. With further albums such as "I'm Taking Off" and "All American", he showed that he could also thrill the masses as a solo artist. His hit "Hurts to Love You" from 2023 in particular brought him worldwide recognition and chart positions in seven countries, including number one in Canada.