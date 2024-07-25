Take part & win
Experience Nick Carter live in the Simm City Vienna
Experience Nick Carter live on his "Who I Am" tour in Vienna! The "Krone" is giving away 3x2 tickets for the concert on August 2nd in the Simm City Vienna. Take part now and enjoy an unforgettable evening with the Backstreet Boys star!
The teen heartthrob and superstar Nick Carter is coming to Vienna! As the youngest member of the legendary Backstreet Boys, he has won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. With his charm and unmistakable voice, he has had an incredible career. Now he's back on the solo circuit and will be shaking up the Simm City stage!
A pop star with cult status
Since his breakthrough in 1995 with the Backstreet Boys, Nick Carter has made history. Over 130 million albums sold, countless awards and a huge fan base speak for themselves. Who doesn't remember hits like "I Want It That Way" or "Everybody"? The boyband broke all records and is still the best-selling boyband in the world today
Solo tour with a stop in Vienna
Nick Carter's solo career began in 2002 with the album "Now or Never", which immediately reached number 17 in the Billboard 200 charts and went gold in the USA, Japan and Canada. With further albums such as "I'm Taking Off" and "All American", he showed that he could also thrill the masses as a solo artist. His hit "Hurts to Love You" from 2023 in particular brought him worldwide recognition and chart positions in seven countries, including number one in Canada.
He is currently touring with his "Who I Am" tour, which is taking him to South America, Asia, Canada and the USA. His new singles "Superman", "Made For Us" and "Never Break My Heart (Not Again)" show that Nick Carter has lost none of his charm and musical power. Look forward to an unforgettable concert with the best hits and new songs!
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win 3x2 tickets for the concert on August 2nd at 20:00 in the Simm City in Vienna. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is July 30, 9 am.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
