Pupils and teachers endure horror journey

Committed teachers and parents spent six months planning the sailing trip for 24 pupils from the Waldorf School in Graz-St. Peter. There was great anticipation when they finally set off on June 21. The plan was to travel first to Vienna by ÖBB Nightjet and from there on to Amsterdam. Arriving at the train station in Graz, the first bad news followed: the ÖBB Nightjet was canceled and no replacement service was planned.