Liebenau stadium: What else is planned until winter

The Merkur Arena in the south of Graz is a source of excitement for fans. Opened in 1997, the stadium has long since become outdated and is no longer ready for the Champions League: champions Sturm have to play their matches in Klagenfurt. The question of whether Sturm can take over the stadium and whether there is a second stadium for the GAK has also been a matter of intense debate between the two big clubs for a long time - but politicians have put the issue on the back burner. The necessary expansion of the VIP club has also not yet been realized.