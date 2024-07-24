Package for 2.5 million
Liebenau stadium: What else is planned until winter
The first measures in the renovation of the Liebenau stadium have been completed in time for the Bundesliga kick-off next week, such as new partition walls in the away sector. Some things are still to be done before next spring. For example, the GAK fans are to receive the desired pre-singer platform. Here is an overview.
The Merkur Arena in the south of Graz is a source of excitement for fans. Opened in 1997, the stadium has long since become outdated and is no longer ready for the Champions League: champions Sturm have to play their matches in Klagenfurt. The question of whether Sturm can take over the stadium and whether there is a second stadium for the GAK has also been a matter of intense debate between the two big clubs for a long time - but politicians have put the issue on the back burner. The necessary expansion of the VIP club has also not yet been realized.
But at least a security package worth 2.5 million euros is now being implemented. After the riots surrounding the Cup derby last October, the pressure was on. Just over a week before the new Bundesliga season kicks off with the match between GAK and Salzburg, the KPÖ city councillor responsible for finance, Manfred Eber, gives an overview of the measures.
Partition walls in time for the next derby
The away sector has been fitted with new glass partitions. They are designed to be pressure-resistant and difficult to climb over. The same barrier elements will be installed at the sides of the extended GAK home sector in the south curve and in the north curve, where the Sturm fan clubs are located. They are currently in production and should be installed by the beginning of September at the latest - the next derby is in October.
An additional entrance for security staff to sectors 25 and 26 and an escape route for the cabin crew in the visitors' sector have also been completed. A number of other things will follow during the winter break, including the conversion of the GAK sector from fixed seating to modular seating/standing areas, additional turnstile portals and a toilet facility on the stadium forecourt.
GAK fans want a platform for pre-singers
The question of when the GAK fans will get the podium for the pre-singers has not yet been fully resolved. There has recently been criticism from the red fan side. A meeting between the fan representatives and the stadium management will take place on Thursday. According to Eber, this should be implemented "as quickly as possible".
Things are also happening outside the stadium: the city has bought a property on Liebenauer Hauptstraße next to the entrance to the stadium garage. A demolition notice will be issued in the next few weeks for the building there, where a parking area for away buses and TV vans is to be built. According to Eber, this should relieve the burden on local residents and offer the police better options for dealing with away fans.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
