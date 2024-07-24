Consequences of severe weather
Hail, storms and rain give farmers a hard time
Those who had grown spelt, corn or potatoes were hit particularly hard in Vorarlberg. Some farmers even recorded total losses. We can only hope that the weather gods will be mild in the coming weeks.
Farmers have been struggling with extreme rainfall for months. "We've never experienced this to this extent in Vorarlberg before. Because of the wet soil, farmers are sometimes unable to work their fields at all and it is extremely difficult to bring in the fodder," reports Michael Meusburger from the hail insurance company. The company also covers damage caused by drought and storms. While drought was naturally not an issue this year, the insurance company has already had to pay out twice for massive hail damage: The storm around Lauterach at the end of July caused damage amounting to 1.2 million euros.
Before that, storms and hail had caused crop failures in the Großes Walsertal valley - the insurance company had to pay out around 100,000 euros afterwards. Farmers who had grown spelt and maize in the Rhine Valley were hit particularly hard by the capricious weather this year. "The grain that was sown in the fall was completely destroyed. The farmers can only plant more grass here to harvest hay later," explains Meusburger.
One of his customers, who specializes in growing blueberries, is also empty-handed - his fields were also hit by hail. Potato farmers have also suffered significant crop losses: the soil was washed away by the extreme rainfall and the tubers came to light. "In sunlight, the plant produces solanine, which is toxic to humans, which is why the potatoes are no longer edible."
Conclusion: For many farmers, it has so far been a bountiful growing year.
