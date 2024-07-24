Hail, storms and rain give farmers a hard time

Farmers have been struggling with extreme rainfall for months. "We've never experienced this to this extent in Vorarlberg before. Because of the wet soil, farmers are sometimes unable to work their fields at all and it is extremely difficult to bring in the fodder," reports Michael Meusburger from the hail insurance company. The company also covers damage caused by drought and storms. While drought was naturally not an issue this year, the insurance company has already had to pay out twice for massive hail damage: The storm around Lauterach at the end of July caused damage amounting to 1.2 million euros.