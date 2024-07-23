Money or life?
While Russian head of state Vladimir Putin is once again in need of supplies for the front and is still trying to get around the declaration of another partial mobilization, the authorities are now trying to wrap men fit for military service around their fingers with money.
Basically, Russia is structured in such a way that the capital Moscow can boast the highest standard of living - on average - in the country. In the provinces, the inhabitants of the metropolis are considered privileged. This is also reflected in the handling of the "special military operation": the Kremlin chief is trying as best he can to keep the war away from the "Moskvichi".
The mayor of the city, Sergei Sobyanin, has now even decided on a hefty bonus of 1.9 million roubles (approx. 20,000 euros) for volunteering to serve on the front line. It beckons just for signing the contract - all previous special payments remain in place.
Soldiers earn many times the average wage
This means that in the first year alone, a total of 5.2 million roubles (more than 54,000 euros) per person is collected. In comparison: a salesperson in the food trade in Moscow earns 50,000 roubles (525 euros) a month, a real estate agent 100,000 roubles (1,000 euros), a lawyer around 150,000 roubles (1,500 euros).
There is really big money for injuries sustained in combat. According to official figures, between 500,000 roubles (5200 euros) and one million roubles (10,500 euros) are paid out. If a soldier is killed in action, his or her family will receive three million roubles (31,000 euros).
Authorities want to prevent another wave of refugees
In the fall of 2022, a forced recruitment of reservists ordered by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin caused fear and terror in the world's largest country by area. Protests and a wave of people fleeing abroad were the result. Since then, the power apparatus has tried to rely on voluntary recruitment and has spent a lot of money on it.
However, according to official figures, only around 45,000 men in Moscow have signed up for military service so far. With this new initiative, Mayor Sobyanin is probably trying to put himself in a better position compared to the rest of the country.
