It’s funny, isn’t it?

Fogged by the spirit of the attention economy, the organizers of this year's "Salzburg Summit" have come up with one of the worst ideas imaginable: They invited former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to speak. The very clown who manipulated the United Kingdom into Brexit. An eccentric who turned the already desolate country into an economic shambles. A man for whom truth is just a joke. A politician who was irresponsible to the end, who imposed a tough lockdown on the island during the pandemic, which had an abysmal supply of hospitals, but celebrated lavish parties in Downing Street.