Nachrichten
24.07.2024 07:30

In his column "Betrifft Salzburg", "Krone" Salzburg editor-in-chief Claus Pándi takes a critical look at the appearance of scandalous former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Salzburg Summit - unsurprisingly, as usual.

The Salzburg Summit starts again today. It was actually a good idea. It was invented five years ago in the shadow of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who resigned with a bang, and the Federation of Austrian Industries, and was intended to compete with the already somewhat flagging "European Forum Alpbach". Then, under the leadership of the internationally well-connected "Erste" banker Andreas Treichl, a breath of fresh air came to Alpbach. The Salzburg counter-event remained a rather strange company. Many guests only came for the prospect of a visit to the festival.

Ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson manipulated the United Kingdom to the brink of the abyss, now the expensive clown is arriving in Salzburg.
Fogged by the spirit of the attention economy, the organizers of this year's "Salzburg Summit" have come up with one of the worst ideas imaginable: They invited former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to speak. The very clown who manipulated the United Kingdom into Brexit. An eccentric who turned the already desolate country into an economic shambles. A man for whom truth is just a joke. A politician who was irresponsible to the end, who imposed a tough lockdown on the island during the pandemic, which had an abysmal supply of hospitals, but celebrated lavish parties in Downing Street.

Today, Boris Johnson lives mainly from his speeches, for which he sometimes charges up to 300,000 euros. Okay, he is funny. But it's really not funny at all. It's embarrassing for Salzburg.

Claus Pándi
Folgen Sie uns auf