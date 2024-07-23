Comeback plan: return to skiing in Halle!

He has already played ice hockey and went wakeboarding at the "Krone" event on Lake Millstättersee - his knee is holding up. Which means Marco Schwarz will now dare to return to skis. "I've been longing for this day for seven months," laughs the Carinthian. It won't be on a glacier, but in Oslo - in the city where he celebrated his first of six World Cup victories to date at the City Event on New Year's Day 2019.