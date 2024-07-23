Marco Schwarz
Comeback plan: return to skiing in Halle!
After suffering a knee injury in Bormio at the end of December, Marco Schwarz is longing to get back on his skis - and now it's clear where he will be doing so: The Carinthian is traveling to Norway next week and will be skiing in an indoor ski hall for three days. "I've been longing for this day for seven months," says Schwarz.
He has already played ice hockey and went wakeboarding at the "Krone" event on Lake Millstättersee - his knee is holding up. Which means Marco Schwarz will now dare to return to skis. "I've been longing for this day for seven months," laughs the Carinthian. It won't be on a glacier, but in Oslo - in the city where he celebrated his first of six World Cup victories to date at the City Event on New Year's Day 2019.
Largest indoor ski hall in Europe
Northeast of Norway's capital, in Lorenskog, the SNØ ("snow" in Norwegian) indoor ski slope was built in 2020 and is the largest of its kind in Europe. It has three slopes with a total length of one kilometer.
Norway's athletes have also made their first turns there in the past after injuries. "It's perfect, I can ride there for three days in consistent conditions, go straight from the weight room to the slopes," says Schwarz, who will arrive on July 29 and be accompanied by technique coach Martin Kroisleitner and a physio. "We're still a long way from racing, it's all about free skiing, about feeling the snow under my feet again."
Sölden as the goal
On August 22, "Blacky" will then fly to Chile for a training camp. Where "I will slowly feel my way up". The aim is "to be back in pole training at the end of the camp". If everything goes according to plan, he will be at the start of the season on October 27 in Sölden. "But only if I'm one hundred percent fit, I'm not taking any risks."
