Styrian swap
Deal is done! Sturm goalie moves to Hartberg
The "Krone" had announced the swap, now Sturm and Hartberg have confirmed the transfer of goalkeeper Luka Maric. The Graz homegrown player is thus leaving his hometown of Graz and his Black & Whites for the first time, but will meet up with Markus Schopp in Hartberg.
The 22-year-old former U21 team player came through all of SK Sturm's youth teams, played 22 games in the second division for Sturm II and two games in the Bundesliga for the Black & Whites. "Despite his young age, Luka has been a part of SK Sturm for a long time and is a very talented goalkeeper. Due to the profile we have created in this position, it would have been difficult for him to make appearances in the future," said Head of Sport Andreas Schicker, "so we agreed with Luka that a change was the best option for him."
Luka Maric: "I grew up at the Messendorf training center and was able to develop here as a footballer and as a person. SK Sturm will always be in my heart and I will never forget the countless unforgettable moments I experienced here - from the 2011 championship on my father's shoulders to the double last year as part of the team. But now it's time for something new. It's a big change for me now after so many years in Graz, but I can't wait to train with the team and start the season. I already know some of the team, which makes it very easy for me to integrate quickly. I am convinced that Hartberg and Luka Maric are a very good match."
