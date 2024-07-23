Deal is done! Sturm goalie moves to Hartberg

Luka Maric: "I grew up at the Messendorf training center and was able to develop here as a footballer and as a person. SK Sturm will always be in my heart and I will never forget the countless unforgettable moments I experienced here - from the 2011 championship on my father's shoulders to the double last year as part of the team. But now it's time for something new. It's a big change for me now after so many years in Graz, but I can't wait to train with the team and start the season. I already know some of the team, which makes it very easy for me to integrate quickly. I am convinced that Hartberg and Luka Maric are a very good match."